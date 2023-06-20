UAE - Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, has officially inaugurated two new routes connecting Italy and Egypt.

The airline will be flying from both Milan and Rome to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo.

Milan is the fashion capital with breathtaking architecture, and exquisite cuisine. From the awe-inspiring beauty of the Duomo di Milano and the historic grandeur of La Scala to the high-end shopping in the Quadrilatero della Moda and the artistic treasures in Brera, Milan offers an unforgettable journey through elegance and style.

Rome is one of the world’s most romantic, historic and charismatic cities, and is exhilarating for any tourist with an astonishing artistic heritage.

Budapest is a magical city that seamlessly blends history and vibrant culture. From the stunning architecture of the Hungarian Parliament and the iconic Chain Bridge to the relaxing thermal baths and the lively ruin bars, Budapest offers a captivating experience at every turn.

With Wizz Air's new route, discovering the charms of this Eastern European gem has never been easier.

Wizz Air has also announced exciting new routes from Budapest to Sphinx International Airport and from Milan to Hurghada, offering travel lovers from Egypt, Italy and Hungary the opportunity to explore some of the most sought after destinations in the world.

The carrier currently operates 22 routes to Egypt providing affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in Egypt, Italy and Hungary. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ app with fares starting from as low as €49.99 ($53.4)

Unveiling the expansion plan, Wizz Air President Robert Carey said: "We are excited to be launching new routes from Hungary and Italy to Egypt, offering travellers the opportunity to explore destinations which are steeped in culture, history and world-class attractions."

"These routes are part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in both Europe and the Middle East. The launch also supports Egypt’s Vision 2030, which is focused on driving economic growth, and we are proud to be contributing to the nation’s long-term goals," he stated.

"We look forward to welcoming people on board as they make the most of our ultra-low fare services to incredibly exciting destinations," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).