RoyalJet is taking a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for private jets in the regional and global markets by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus Corporate Jets for new planes.

Under the MoU, Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator will purchase three brand new ACJ320neo's and will have six purchase rights.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RoyalJet by Shafiul Syed, CEO, and Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets, during the 10th edition of the MEBAA Show 2024 happening at the Dubai World Central’s (DWC) Dubai Airshow site.

“The business aviation market and the demand for private jets are growing,” Syed said. “As part of our unwavering commitment to provide the RoyalJet brand of service excellence to customers, we are constantly looking at how we can further elevate our level of service and add a new dimension into our market offering.

“We are looking forward to progressing this deal in the near future and be able to deliver a whole new travel experience to customers,” Syed added. “We wish to thank our counterparts at Airbus Corporate Jets for working closely with us in making this MoU possible.”

Saade commented: “With this first significant agreement for the ACJ320neo, RoyalJet will become the latest Airbus Corporate Jets Family customer. As a leader in the premium private aviation sector, we are delighted with RoyalJet's decision to select the ACJ for its next chapter in its growth.

“The ACJ320neo, with its unmatched cabin space, superior comfort, and cutting-edge technology, will enable RoyalJet to provide exceptional travel experiences for its customers, at the lowest fuel burn of any aircraft in its class. It is the perfect choice for connecting business leaders where it matters, when it matters – fostering trade, collaboration, and innovation across global business communities. We will support RoyalJet's introduction of this new aircraft type into its fleet and look forward to supporting its continued success.”

The ACJ320neo is the benchmark in its category offering the largest cross section, superior passenger comfort, the latest technologies, reliable operations, and lower fuel burn and carbon emissions.

