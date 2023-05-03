Travel industry experts in the UAE have expressed concern over the possible impact on airfare hikes if ultra-low-cost Indian Go First stops its operations to the UAE. It was a prominent player, they believe, and held a significant share of passengers from South India to the UAE market. Its absence could lead to increased competition, resulting in higher airfares for passengers.

“Airline ticket prices may vary and we may expect fluctuations. South India may have an impact on pricing as other airlines may increase pricing due to demand,” said Bharath Aidasani, Managing Partner at Pluto Travels.

This came as the airline announced the cancellation of all flights scheduled for May 3, 4, and 5, citing operational reasons, stating it would offer a full refund to passengers affected by these cancellations. The airline has also temporarily suspended bookings on its website until May 15, with bookings available from May 16 onwards.

Experts say that there are over 80 scheduled trips to Indian cities from the three major airports in the country, and that there wouldn’t be any impact on the frequency of flights. “There are many options, and Indian and UAE carriers have increased their frequencies to Indian cities. Emirates, Fly Dubai, Spice Jet, and others have increased [the] frequency and number of flights between the two countries,” said Aidasani.

Industry experts believe that many budget tourists and frequent flyers opted for Go First due to the timings and the fare. “Frequent flyers of Go First would now have to opt for another low-cost airline, which in turn would create a demand, leading to a significant increase in fares,” said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC.

“Tourists coming to Dubai may have to spend extra on low-cost carriers if we see the airline’s closure of service to the UAE,” said Varghese.

