Etihad Airways and Be Relax, a leading airport spa brand, have partnered for the first time to launch a spa inside the Etihad Lounge at the newly-inaugurated Terminal A of Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, setting a new standard in travel wellness.

Offering a unique and convenient wellness experience for discerning travellers passing through this global travel hub, Be Relax Spa has invited everyone to experience the next level of in-transit relaxation without the need for advance booking or exclusive membership.

Turky Al Hammadi, Director of Product and Hospitality at Etihad Airways, said: “Whether departing from Abu Dhabi or connecting between two flights, we’re delighted to welcome our guests to enjoy the Be Relax Spa located at our premium Lounge.

“When it comes to pampering, our partners, Be Relax are experts at creating an indulgent and rejuvenating spa experience. The services are flexibly timed to allow our guests to make the most of their time at the airport and arrive at their destination feeling relaxed and refreshed.”

Etihad’s Guests flying in The Residence and First class can enjoy a complimentary spa service when they fly, while all guests are invited to enjoy the facilities when they travel.

The spa experience is further elevated by exclusive partnerships with two renowned brands: Valmont, a distinguished name in luxury skincare, provides exclusive products and facial treatments, while Philip Martin's, a premium Italian brand renowned for its olfactive expertise, offers top-tier body and hair care services.

Additionally, travellers can enjoy Be Relax’s signature chair massages, full-body massages, hair care, nail care, barber services, Experience Showers by Bodyful, and unique Sophrology sessions in collaboration with Ressource Paris.

“I am thrilled by this strategic partnership. Our expertise in travel wellness combined with the premium Etihad Lounge sets the tone for a new chapter in Be Relax’s journey,” said Frederic Briest, CEO and Founder of Be Relax.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, this project couldn’t have come at a better time. It not only opens new horizons for our brand but also showcases the future of travel wellness to the world.”

With nearly 40 spas worldwide, Be Relax is dedicated to developing treatments, products, and a community prioritising self-care and well-being.

