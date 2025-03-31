ABU DHABI: Airports across the UAE are solidifying their position as global leaders in sustainability and innovation, driven by the implementation of ambitious projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental efficiency and elevating the passenger experience.

In 2024, the UAE cemented its status as a leading global aviation centre with increased infrastructure investments, clean energy initiatives, and sustainability-focused endeavours, including expanded use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and sustainable ground operations.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport exemplifies this commitment. Achieving a 3 Pearl Estidama rating during construction highlights its adherence to stringent environmental standards in design and build. It became one of the largest buildings in the UAE to be awarded this prestigious rating.

Spanning 480,000 square meters of meticulously crafted green spaces, the project redefines sustainable landscaping in the region and solidifies Abu Dhabi's reputation as a hub for innovation and environmental stewardship.

Zayed International Airport was also named "Best Airport at Arrivals Globally" by the Airports Council International (ACI) World in 2024, and Abu Dhabi Airports won the "Airport Operator of the Year" award at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2024.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) gained global recognition for carbon emission reduction, achieving a Level 4 "Transformation" accreditation from ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, placing it, as of September 2024, among the top 5 percent of participating airports worldwide to achieve this status.

Strategic announcements in 2024 included the AED128 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport's passenger terminal, set to be the world's largest with a 260 million passenger capacity and 400 aircraft gates.

Al Maktoum International Airport embodies the emirate's ambition for global leadership in travel, anticipating over 4 percent passenger traffic growth in the UAE.

In October 2024, Dubai Airports launched the world's largest rooftop solar panel installation project at any airport, which will meet 6.5 percent of DXB's and 20 percent of Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International's (DWC) energy needs with 62,904 panels across both airports.

Sharjah Airport prioritises environmental responsibility and sustainability, renewing its carbon-neutral accreditation under ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

The airport continues to develop integrated strategies for energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and innovative policies to enhance its positive environmental impact.