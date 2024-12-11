Abu Dhabi Airports announced the groundbreaking of the East Midfield Cargo Terminal (EMCT) at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

Abu Dhabi Airports is the operator of five commercial airports in the emirate including Zayed International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport.

This state-of-the-art facility, spanning approximately 90,000 square meters, will significantly enhance AUH's cargo and logistics capabilities, strengthening its position as a leading international gateway for global and regional supply chains.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the EMCT is being designed to handle between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, catering to the growing demand for specialised handling of a wide range of products.

This multimodal transportation and logistics platform will integrate seamlessly with the existing infrastructure in the Logistics Free Trade Zone, particularly Al Falah District, enabling comprehensive logistics services including consolidation, warehousing, distribution, and re-export.

"The EMCT is a cornerstone of our vision to transform Abu Dhabi into a global logistics powerhouse," remarked Elena Sorlini, the Managing Director and CEO.

This significant investment in infrastructure underscores Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to driving economic growth and diversification within the emirate, she stated.

The EMCT is poised to become a catalyst for trade and investment, further strengthening the UAE's position as a global logistics hub.

"This facility will enhance our cargo handling capacity, create new business opportunities, and contribute significantly to the emirate's economic diversification," she added.

Jubran Albreiki, the CEO of Etihad Airport Services, said: "We are delighted to announce this state-of-the-art terminal which will allow us to provide our customers with unparalleled service and efficiency. The EMCT's advanced technology and strategic location will enable us to meet the evolving needs of the air cargo industry and further enhance Abu Dhabi's connectivity to the world."

The enhanced capabilities of the EMCT will enable Etihad Airport Services to streamline its operations, improve cargo handling efficiency, and provide a seamless experience for its customers.

This will further solidify EAS’ position as a leading provider of cargo & logistics solutions in the region, stated Albreiki.

Rami Al Qaisi, the President and CEO at RAQ Contracting, said: "We are proud to be part of this landmark project. RAQ is committed to leveraging our expertise and utilising high-quality, locally sourced materials to construct a sustainable and efficient facility that meets the highest international standards."

"The EMCT will be built in accordance with Abu Dhabi regulations and Estidama principles, targeting a minimum Pearl rating. This reflects Abu Dhabi Airports’ dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).