UAE - TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, said it has further solidified its role as a premier infrastructure partner in the Middle East with a new 10-year contract with Dubai Airports to service and maintain Dubai International’s (DXB) passenger boarding bridges (PBB) and aircraft stand equipment.

The contract includes service provision for all four concourses in DXB, including the prestigious Concourse D, and Concourse A – home to Emirates and purpose-built for the world´s largest passenger airplanes, the A380 and B777.

At DXB, the global urban mobility leader provides comprehensive, integral life-cycle services, including 24/7 maintenance for the uninterrupted operation of 152 PBBs, pre-conditioned air, and ground power units at one of the most demanding airport facilities worldwide.

By optimising the lifespan and performance of key airport assets, TKE advances the airport’s sustainability goals and operational excellence.

"Our reputation for service and product excellence coupled with deep experience and relationship with Dubai Airports enabled us to understand the specific service and operability requirements of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic," remarked Ignacio Medina, CEO Airport Solutions at TK Elevator.

TKE’s relationship with Dubai Airports began in 2004, covering a large span of products and services to efficiently and safely move people in DXB.

The partnership brought the world’s-first PBBs designed and implemented for the A380 - bridges that are still in operation today.

In September 2024, the companies announced a multi-year Universal Service contract which covers close to 5,000 TKE and third-party elevators, escalators and other equipment throughout DXB for passenger and cargo operations.

"We are honored to be awarded this service contract to continue to secure DXB’s expansion and rating as a flagship airport for global travel," he stated.

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer at Dubai Airports said: "Dubai International (DXB) thrives on partnerships that drive seamless journeys for tens of millions of guests annually and support the operational backbone of our airport."

"Our collaboration with TK Elevator reflects this ethos, combining innovation and reliability to enhance critical airport infrastructure. This agreement ensures DXB continues to set global benchmarks in operational excellence and guest experience, keeping the world’s most connected airport running at its best," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

