SHARJAH - In line with their ambitious growth and expansion strategies, Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia inaugurated their first direct flights to Warsaw and Vienna.

These two new European destinations are the latest additions to the expanding network of direct international routes from Sharjah, offering customers greater travel options at competitive costs to destinations across the globe.

The launch event was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), along with senior executives from Air Arabia. Joining them was Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, who attended the inaugural ceremony for the Vienna route alongside other dignitaries and officials.

The new route to Warsaw, Poland, will operate five weekly flights (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) between Sharjah Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport using Airbus A320 aircraft. Warsaw becomes the second city in Poland to be connected directly to Sharjah, following Krakow.

Meanwhile, the Vienna route will operate four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) using Airbus A320 aircraft to and from Vienna International Airport.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The new routes enhance trade and economic exchange opportunities between the UAE, Poland, and Austria while fostering foreign investment with both European nations. This initiative further solidifies Sharjah’s leading position on the Middle East’s aviation and cargo transportation map and provides a strong boost to its growing economy across various sectors."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, commented, "The launch of our new route to Warsaw and Vienna underscores Air Arabia's unwavering commitment to expanding our network and offering passengers more travel opportunities to explore exciting destinations."