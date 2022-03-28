Flynas, Saudi Arabia’s first budget airline, is set to raise its new aircraft orders up to 250, as part of a strategy to tap into growth opportunities in domestic and international markets.

The plan has been approved by the board of directors and will support the airline’s ambition to become the “largest” low-cost airline and modern aircraft operator in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, flynas said Monday.

According to Bander Almohanna, the carrier’s CEO and Managing Director, flynas is already in talks with aircraft manufacturers to expand its fleet.

“We will explore aircraft of different capabilities to fly to new destinations, [thus] increasing the connection of the world to the kingdom,” Almohanna said.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

