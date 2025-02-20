Saudi Arabia's General Authority Of Civil Aviation (GACA) has launched its “Ajwaa” integrated digital platform, along with its new corporate identity and updated website.

This initiative reflects the significant transformation in the Saudi aviation sector, vital to Saudi Arabia's economic growth and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

GACA unveiled the digital platform Wednesday evening at its Riyadh headquarters. Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Board of Directors of GACA, Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, vice presidents, CEOs, officials, and directors from various aviation companies and national carriers, attended the ceremony.

The Ajwaa platform provides all civil aviation services, ensuring quick and efficient access for users. It creates a fully digital environment for stakeholders, improving operational efficiency, transparency, and GACA's regulatory role, GACA said.

Al-Duailej said the new identity, slogan "Together for New Horizons," Ajwaa platform, and updated website mark a new era for GACA, shaping the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia with the leadership's full support.

