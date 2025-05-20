Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has announced the acquisition of Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines from Etihad Airways (EY), the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Kashish Kohli, Group Chief Financial Officer of Sanad, and Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Interim Chief Operations and Guest Officer, during the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, underscoring both companies’ alignment with the UAE’s national industrial strategy and long-term vision for localised aerospace capabilities

This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone in Sanad’s efforts to expand its global engine asset management and MRO capabilities. It also reinforces the UAE’s ambition to establish a globally competitive aviation supply chain ecosystem.

By acquiring these engines, Sanad expands its ability to support airlines worldwide with cost-effective spare parts and flexible leasing solutions, enhancing turnaround times, reducing maintenance costs, and boosting operational efficiency across its global customer base.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for the aviation industry. As operators continue to prioritise efficiency and fleet longevity amid persistent supply chain disruptions and delays in new aircraft deliveries, platforms like the Rolls-Royce Trent 700 remain in high demand.

Specifically designed for the Airbus A330, the Trent 700 has achieved a 60 percent market share, over 2,000 units delivered to date, and more than 60 million flight hours logged. Its proven efficiency and reliability make it a key platform for Sanad to deliver sustainable lifecycle solutions and long-term value to operators worldwide.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO, highlighted the significance of the transaction, saying, “This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our two-decade partnership with Etihad, enabling us to expand our capabilities and meet the evolving needs of the regional and global aviation markets. As the only independent MRO provider in the world with a long-term strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for the Trent 700, Sanad currently services 25% of the global Trent 700 fleet.

"This acquisition not only deepens that capability, it reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global center for aerospace innovation and sustainable industrial growth. Our partnership with Etihad Airways continues to drive tangible value, demonstrating how collaboration between UAE national champions.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is a mutually beneficial agreement that reflects our commitment to optimising our fleet as we phased out the A330ceo. It supports a trusted UAE partner and contributes to the growth of the local aerospace sector.”

Beyond meeting immediate market demand, this acquisition plays a critical role in advancing the UAE’s national strategy to localise aerospace capabilities, accelerate sustainable economic growth, and position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation supply chain hub.

By expanding its service portfolio, Sanad is driving international investment, cultivating local talent, and delivering world-class MRO and leasing solutions from Abu Dhabi to the global aviation market.