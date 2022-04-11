Salam Air has introduced two new direct routes - between Salalah to Kozhikode and Suhar to Jeddah.

It has also resumed two seasonal flights Salalah to Jeddah and Salalah to Medina, Oman Airports said on Sunday.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “Our aim is always to provide our customers with greater connectivity and convenience, and the addition of these routes will cater to the expatriate population, business travelers, and tourists. Our strategic cooperation with Oman Air enables us to serve the Indian market and augment demand and traffic volume, thus fulfilling the Oman Vision 2040."

