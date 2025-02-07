DOHA: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization have signed a memorandum of understanding stipulating the increase of air transport rights between the two countries.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Qatari side by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, Acting Director of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and on behalf of the Iranian side by Hossein Pourfarzana, Head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, in the presence of Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State HE Ali Saleh Abadi.

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the two sides discussed mechanisms for overcoming operational obstacles for airlines in the two countries, ways to enhance cooperation between them in the field of air transport, and exchanged views on a number of issues related to the field of civil aviation.

