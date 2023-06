Philippine Airlines is set to finalise an order for nine Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets at next week's Paris Airshow, two industry sources said.

The airline announced a provisional order in May to expand its route network as air travel recovers from the pandemic.

A company source said the deal would be finalised next week subject to final contractual negotiations. Both companies declined comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jan Harvey)