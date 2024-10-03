Turkey-based Pegasus Airlines has introduced a ground-breaking new multilingual project that will feature AI-generated announcements in the respective local language on flights to Spanish, Arabic, and Russian-speaking countries, following the English version.

This feature that will be available from October was initially introduced on the inaugural Seville, Spain, route on September 24. During the flight, guests were greeted in Spanish before being provided with information about the route.

The Pegasus Innovation Lab, which was established last year in Silicon Valley to spearhead new technologies and innovations in the aviation sector, developed this project, which harnesses AI for voice cloning and multi-language announcement systems.

The system clones the voices of male and female Pegasus captains to create dynamic multilingual announcements tailored to each flight.

The announcements share details such as flight information, weather, destination, the captain's name, and flight duration, all updated via AI before take-off.

