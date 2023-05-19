Muscat: Qarn Alam Airport in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate will resume its operations after being suspended for several months for maintenance work, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday.

"After shutting operations at Qarn Alam Airport for several months in order to complete maintenance work, the Civil Aviation Authority issues its approval for the return of the airport's work after carrying out an examination of the runway to ensure that it is in compliance with operational safety requirements and standards in accordance with the technical systems of civil aviation," CAA said in a statement.

CAA added that a comprehensive examination was also conducted at the airport with the aim of renewing the airport's operating license in accordance with the national regulations issued by the authority.

