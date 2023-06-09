Muscat: Coinciding with the Khareef season in Dhofar; Oman Air has announced the addition of 8 daily flights to ⁧‫Salalah‬⁩ Airport, starting from June 15 until September 15, 2023. This brings the total number of daily flights to 12.

Oman Air published a statement saying that the flight ticket price on the economy class for the route Muscat - Salalah - Muscat and vice versa for Omanis will be OMR 54, inclusive of all taxes.

The statement added that tickets must be purchased from the call centre or sales outlets of Oman Air offices, Muscat International Airport or Salalah Airport, or through the website or application of Oman Air.

Oman Air confirmed that this comes in compliance with the supreme and gracious orders of His Majesty the Sultan - may God protect and preserve him - regarding the operation of more direct flights to and from Salalah Airport, coinciding with the Khareef Dhofar season, at competitive prices.

In its statement, Oman Air also said that in terms of enhancing social and economic benefits, increasing air traffic and facilitating the movement of citizens between the various governorates of the Sultanate and the Governorate of Dhofar, and in cooperation with the Oman Airports Company, Oman Air will operate (8) flights per day to Salalah Airport, starting from June 15, 2023.

The statement pointed out that there will be a total of 12 flights to Salalah Airport per day, throughout the Khareef season in Dhofar Governorate until September 15, 2023.

This comes within directives issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on May 31, 2023, when he chaired the esteemed cabinet meeting at Al-Baraka Al-Amer Palace.

His Majesty the Sultan's directives came in conjunction with the Khareef Dhofar season and with the aim of operating more direct flights to and from Salalah Airport at competitive prices. His Majesty also directed the concerned authorities to provide direct subsidies on fuel prices at Salalah Airport, equivalent to the fuel prices at Muscat International Airport.

