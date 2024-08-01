HAMPSHIRE: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has announced a partnership with Airbus.

The agreement was formalised at the Farnborough International Airshow, in the presence of Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, and was signed by Amer Siddiqui, Sanad Group Chairman, and Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East, marking a significant milestone in Sanad’s expansion in the aerospace sector.

The partnership involves the provision of MRO services for engines powering Airbus single aisle aircraft, such as the A320 and A321, and wide-body aircraft, including the A330. The engines covered in this agreement include the Rolls Royce Trent 700, International Aero Engines V2500-A5, and CFM LEAP-1A.

Commenting on the partnership, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said, “The agreement with Airbus is an extension of Sanad's longstanding strategic alliances with the world’s leading aerospace companies. It reflects the unwavering confidence of global aerospace leaders in Sanad’s engineering, and technical capabilities, which has positioned it to significantly impact the global aviation sector from its base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.”

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, stated, "We are proud to add Airbus as the latest partner to our list of long-term partners. This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class MRO services and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry."