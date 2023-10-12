Beond, the luxury Maldivian airline with all-business class seats, will launch its inaugural flight to Riyad from Malé on November 9, with a twice-weekly service planned between the cities.

Beond, headquartered in Dubai, took delivery of its first aircraft -- an Airbus A319 plane seating 44 passengers in an all-flat configuration -- at the Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) on Wednesday.

Services between Malé and Dubai will officially launch in March 2024, close on the heels of a service to Milan, Italy.

Later that month, the Munich and Zurich routes will commence, with a refuelling stop at DWC in Dubai where passengers would not deplane.

Beond will fly a fleet of Airbus A320-family aircraft, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Additional Airbus aircraft will join the fleet in late 2023 and early 2024.

Bookings have already opened online with airfare on the Riyadh-Malé starting at 7140 Saudi Arabian riyals ($1,904).

In August, the airline announced it had raised $17 million in a seed round, with the funds coming from family offices, angel investors and strategic partners.

Beond plans to operate to over 50 destinations in more than 25 countries with a fleet of over 30 aircraft in the next five years, Arab News reported earlier.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

