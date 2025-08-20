KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways said on Tuesday it achieved a 94.7 percent compliance rate with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) program.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Abdulmohsen Al-Faqan said in a press statement that the audit produced positive results, showing significant development and improvement in the carrier’s operational performance compared with previous years. He said the outcome reflects Kuwait Airways’ continued commitment to applying the highest international aviation safety standards.

Al-Faqan noted that an IOSA delegation conducted a comprehensive audit across several operational departments, including air operations, maintenance, ground operations, aviation services, security, and training.

He added that Kuwait Airways places great importance on passenger and aircraft safety and seeks to keep pace with developments in the global aviation sector. The airline continues to enhance its operational systems through the adoption of smart solutions and advanced technologies to improve performance efficiency and safety, he said.

Al-Faqan stressed that Kuwait Airways has strong operational capabilities and advanced resources, both in terms of equipment and technology, as well as national competencies with extensive experience, positioning the national carrier among the region’s distinguished airlines in aviation safety and security.

The IOSA program, conducted every two years, is the globally recognized standard for auditing operational safety in the aviation industry. It is based on a rigorous methodology of risk assessment and procedure analysis. Holding an IOSA certification is a basic requirement for membership in IATA.

