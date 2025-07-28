Kuwait low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced a mega sale, offering 100,000 seats for a limited period at competitive fares across its extensive network covering the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

This limited-time sale runs for the next four days starting from today (July 27) and is valid for travel between August 1 and September 30, 2025.

One-way flights will be available starting from just KWD14 (BHD17).

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways, commented: “We are incredibly excited to launch this Mega Sale, designed specifically to broaden travel opportunities and enhance convenience for even more of our customers. By making 100,000 seats available at such remarkable fares, we are actively making the dream of a getaway or an important trip a more attractive and achievable reality."

