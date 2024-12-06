ABU DHABI: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has opened an expanded office in Abu Dhabi featuring a new training centre.

This demonstrates IATA’s commitment to supporting the Middle East’s growing aviation sector and fostering the next generation of industry professionals.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, officially opened the facility, joined by the first cohort of trainees and IATA representatives.

“The expansion of IATA’s presence in the UAE with a new training center reinforces the country’s position as a global aviation hub. Having a key international organization like IATA expand its footprint here also demonstrates the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and its value proposition as a preferred destination for global organisations,” Al Suwaidi said.

Taking advantage of the UAE’s strategic location and excellent connectivity, IATA’s Abu Dhabi office will provide services to airlines, trainees, strategic partners and governments in the Middle East and beyond.

Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East, stated., “We are proud to expand our presence in the UAE, with our office in Abu Dhabi. Over the past 18 months, our team in Abu Dhabi has grown by 140 percent. By expanding our physical presence in this global aviation hub, we will be able to support our airline members, trainees from across the aviation value chain and the industry’s many stakeholders more efficiently. Our aim is to facilitate the further successful growth of the region’s aviation sector, which is a strategic contributor to the region’s social and economic development."