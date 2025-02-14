RIYADH — “Haram. Haram. Haram.” With those three emphatic words, Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas made it clear — Saudi Arabia’s lack of direct global connectivity is unacceptable, and it’s time to fix it.



Speaking at the PIF Private Sector Forum on Wednesday, Douglas didn’t hold back. “We can’t travel directly from Riyadh to Tokyo, to Shanghai, to Seoul, to Sydney — the list goes on and on,” he said.



What’s worse, Saudi travelers are propping up foreign airlines instead. “The number one premium passenger for Qatar Airways — business and first class — is Saudi passport holders. Number three on Emirates? Saudi passport holders,” he revealed.



Even Douglas himself is forced to fly Emirates next week to attend FII Miami. “Why? Because there is no direct connectivity from Riyadh. Haram. Haram. Haram.”



But, he vowed, that is about to change. “The mandate is with Riyadh, and we will fix it for the citizens of the Kingdom.”



Riyadh Air’s ambitious plan to connect 100 cities by 2030 is just the start. Douglas envisions a future where Saudi travelers no longer depend on foreign hubs, where Riyadh becomes a true global gateway, and where “haram” no longer applies to air connectivity in the Kingdom.



In Islamic teachings, “haram” refers to anything that is strictly forbidden or unacceptable. By using such a powerful term, Douglas underscored the urgency of fixing Saudi Arabia’s air travel limitations.

