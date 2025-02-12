ABU DHABI - The President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, affirmed that Saudi Arabia supports the development of the civil aviation sector, its competitiveness and sustainability, and the promotion of investment in innovation and advanced technologies.



He made the remarks during the activities of the "Fourth Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS25)," organized by the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) from February 10 to 12. Several ministers and heads of civil aviation authorities from around the world joined about 1,500 representatives from ICAO member states at the event.



“We have a national strategy that focuses on promoting innovation and sustainability, enhancing aviation resilience, innovation, sustainable development and operational solutions,” Al-Duailej said.



He also stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the economic and social benefits of aviation and environmental responsibility, emphasizing the need to increase investment in infrastructure and training as well as digital transformation.



Al-Duailej stated that the civil aviation sector is a fundamental pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and the National Aviation Strategy 2030 is a comprehensive roadmap that aims to confirm the country's position as a leading global center in the field of civil aviation.



He explained that aviation plays a pivotal role in diversifying the economy and boosting non-oil GDP, by improving air connectivity, stimulating trade, and promoting tourism and investment.



“Our ambitious projects include King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which will become the largest airports in the world, contributing significantly to the strategic goal of connecting Saudi Arabia to the world with more than 250 global destinations and increasing the number of passengers to 330 million annually, and doubling the air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030,” Al-Duailej said.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).