Saudi Arabia’s flynas, in cooperation with the Air Connectivity Program, has launched direct flights between Jeddah and Marseille, the southern port in France and the second most populous city in the country.

Two weekly flights will be operating between Marseille & Jeddah on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

On this occasion, a ceremony was held at King Abdulaziz International Airport and attended by the Consul General of France in Jeddah, in presence of representatives from the Air Connectivity Program, flynas and Jeddah Airport, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The new route was launched through an agreement signed recently by flynas with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP) to operate four new and direct destinations, including Marseille in Europe, Casablanca and Algiers in North Africa, and Almaty in Central Asia, to facilitate the arrival of visitors, including tourists, pilgrims and Umrah performers to the Kingdom.

The agreement aligns with flynas' growth and expansion strategy, which aims to connect the world to the Kingdom and reach 165 domestic and international destinations as flynas has recently announced its intention to increase orders for new aircraft to 250 aircraft to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Air Connectivity Program aims to establish new international routes by stimulating and supporting airlines and contributes to expanding into new markets and facilitating the growth of the aviation and tourism sector by increasing the number of direct international destinations to 250 destinations by 2030.

