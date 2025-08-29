Etihad Airways has launched its New Destination Sale, offering travellers across the UAE and GCC special deals running till August 28.

The campaign offers savings of up to 30% on flights to six destinations recently added to the airline's expanding network.

The sale features specially selected routes to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa, giving guests the perfect opportunity to explore new corners of the world with Etihad's signature hospitality. All discounted fares are available for travel between September 1 and December 31, covering both the autumn season and year-end holiday period.

The sale is available on etihad.com and all booking channels till August 28.

The promotion caters to diverse travel preferences, whether planning a cultural expedition through Tunisia's historic medinas, an adventure in Ethiopia's stunning landscapes, or a culinary journey through Thailand's vibrant food scene. Hong Kong's dynamic cityscape and Cambodia's archaeological wonders round out the selection, the airline said.

