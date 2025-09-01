Etihad Guest has launched this weekend its biggest GuestSeat sale offering up to 50% reduction on GuestSeat fares to a selection of the airline’s new destinations launching later this year.

More than 25,000 GuestSeats are on sale for only three days from August 31 until September 2 for travel from the inaugural flight of each destination, until December 15, 2025.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, will fly to 18 new destinations this year across four continents, continuing its rapid global network expansion, reaching more than 80 destinations worldwide.

To celebrate this monumental achievement, Etihad is offering its loyalty members 50% off Economy GuestSeat fares and 30% off both Business and First on select routes for travel until December 15, 2025. Etihad Guest members can book online or via the Etihad mobile app using Etihad Guest Miles, or using miles plus cash. Members can also transfer in Miles from over 50 points exchange partners worldwide to boost their balance.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “Our GuestSeat offering is one of the reasons the Etihad Guest membership is so valuable and desirable for members around the world, turning miles into unforgettable experiences. With Etihad launching so many new destinations over the next few months, we wanted to give our members the exclusive opportunity to explore some of these exciting new destinations at a very affordable rate, giving every Etihad Guest member the chance to benefit from this campaign and tick an incredible new destination off their bucket-list.”

The flash sale, at etihad.com/memberonlysale, includes flights from Abu Dhabi to and from: Addis Ababa, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan (Sumatra), Peshawar, Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Tunis.

What is an Etihad GuestSeat?

GuestSeats are exclusively available to Etihad Guest members and offer exceptional redemption prices to give members the best value for their Etihad Guest Miles.

GuestSeats are available on every Etihad flight, including flights operated by the airline’s more than 40 codeshare partners, the largest global partnership and frequent flyer network of any non-allianced airline. There are a limited number of GuestSeats available on each flight and sold on a first come, first served basis so members are encouraged to book early to secure the best offers.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

