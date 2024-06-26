UAE – Etihad Cargo, the cargo arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its partnership with China’s SF Airlines to increase freight flights between key hubs.

From July 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two cargo planes a week between Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Ezhou in central China, according to a press release.

SF Airlines will add an extra flight, bringing the total to five weekly services.

The airlines will also launch a new weekly freight flight connecting Shenzhen in southern China to Abu Dhabi. Shenzhen airport handles large volumes of air cargo and expands Etihad's network in China.

The additional flights will provide over 200 extra tonnes of cargo capacity each week, totalling 630 tonnes.

Etihad Cargo already flies passenger jets with cargo in their holds five times a week to Beijing and Shanghai. It operates seven dedicated freighters to Shanghai, two to Guangzhou and seven to Hong Kong.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo of Etihad Cargo, stated: "By expanding this strategic partnership with SF Airlines, Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will have greater access to strategic markets in China, the UAE, and destinations across Etihad’s global network.”

“This ongoing collaboration, enhanced by the Belt and Road Initiative, creates great opportunities for deeper cooperation between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines and will contribute to the broader economic and strategic objectives of both the UAE and China,” Brun added.

Robert Zhang, Commercial Director of SF Airlines, said: “Working together with Etihad Cargo, the industry-leading company with a competitive cargo network from Abu Dhabi to the world, brings competitive value to customers and enables them to develop their international business with more convenient and diversified global transportation options.”

“This cooperation with Etihad Cargo has achieved fruitful results. I believe that having this strong bonded partnership will greatly improve both parties' service capabilities,” Zhang commented.

Earlier in June, Etihad Airways inked a joint-venture (JV) agreement with China Eastern Airlines to jointly develop and expand routes connecting the UAE and China.

