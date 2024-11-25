Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of ten new destinations starting in 2025.

The new destinations are Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Phnom Penh, Taipei and Tunis. They will complement Etihad's previously revealed new destinations for 2025: Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Launching ten new destinations in a single day underscores our unwavering commitment to growing our airline with a fantastic route network and world-class, customer-focused service. This incredible milestone would not have been possible without the extraordinary efforts of our team and the ongoing support of our guests.”

Etihad’s expansion is set to bring tens of thousands of new visitors directly to Abu Dhabi, boosting its position as a premier destination for leisure, business, and cultural tourism. The move aligns with the UAE capital’s efforts to attract international travellers and reinforces its reputation as a hub of connectivity, innovation, and hospitality.

"The launch of these ten destinations is supported by our impressive hub, Zayed International Airport, which boasts the 'wow' factor and ample space to accommodate our rapid growth, further enhancing the exceptional guest experience,” said Neves. “2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft – including our amazing new A321LRs – welcoming over 20 million guests onboard. Most importantly, it will support us in bringing over a million visitors to Abu Dhabi to enjoy our home.”