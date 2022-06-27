ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from 29th June, 2022, becoming the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Chinese Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

In a statement, Etihad Airways affirmed that the resumption of the direct air link between the two capitals is another achievement of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China.

The airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.