Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has taken the wraps off its sensational Summer 2025 schedule, with a double-daily debut on a host of top European destinations.

The newly enhanced schedule, now open for booking, offers increased flight frequencies and convenient 14:00 departures to many European destinations, further boosting tourism to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways is significantly boosting its services to popular European destinations, offering year-round double-daily flights between Abu Dhabi and major cities such as Paris, Milan, Rome, Manchester, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Barcelona, and Madrid. Additionally, seasonal flights to Malaga will increase to five times per week, giving travellers even more flexibility for their summer plans.

The new daily European flights are conveniently timed for morning and evening departures and arrivals, offering travellers the flexibility to choose the schedule that suits them.

There are also more flights to key destinations across the airline’s growing global network, including daily flights to Bali for the summer season, and Sydney rising to 10 flights a week.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “We are delivering on our strategic promise to serve more key destinations twice daily as fast as we can, and our summer schedule underscores our commitment to growth and further supporting tourism in Abu Dhabi."