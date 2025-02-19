Etihad Airways' net profit more than tripled last year to $476 million, the company said on Wednesday as the carrier pushes ahead with plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

The earnings were boosted by $5.7 billion in passenger revenue and $1.1 billion in cargo revenue, the company said, also citing "significant operational efficiency improvements."

"Looking ahead, I am confident we will continue to be a financially strong airline," CEO Antonoaldo Neves said in a statement.

Last month, Etihad was sounding out investors ahead of a potential offering to local and international investors this quarter, sources previously told Reuters.

The state-owned airline is looking at a potential stake sale of around 20%, the sources said.

The company did not mention listing plans in its earnings statement.

