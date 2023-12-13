Etihad Airways has become one of the first airlines to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance safety management systems, elevating them to an advanced level of sophistication. This strategic move signifies the airline's commitment to enhancing safety protocols through cutting-edge technology.

This initiative is part of a partnership with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to establish joint training programmes, research exploration, and develop AI-powered solutions to support and enhance Etihad’s world-leading safety processes. Etihad’s AI-powered platform collects and analyses data including flight reports, maintenance, and training activities to accelerate and refine existing safety processes. The solution is enhanced by state-of-the-art machine learning technologies, including Google BERT, Microsoft Azure, and TF-IDF, which contribute to its advanced analytical capabilities.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Chief Operating Officer, said, “Safety is our top priority at Etihad Airways. Etihad is constantly exploring innovative ways to enhance our safety performance; we believe the integration of artificial intelligence is a significant leap forward in this direction and is set to be a game-changer in aviation.

“By adopting AI to support and enhance industry-leading processes, Etihad demonstrates its commitment to utilising cutting-edge technology to ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of its guests and crew.”

Mohamed Hasan Al Mansoori, Vice President Emiratisation Strategy & Government Relations at Etihad Airways, said, “We always explore innovative approaches and partner with leading educational institutions to empower the next generations with tangible experiences within the aviation industry. This AI-powered system is a testament to the success of our collaboration with MBZUAI and wider strategy to support Abu Dhabi’s vision.”