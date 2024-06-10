Ethiopian Airlines Group said it resumed its daily passenger flights to the historic city of Axum, in the northern part of the country, from June 9, 2024, following the completion of $5 million maintenance work on both the airfield and terminal facilities.

The new service aims at connecting travellers to the rich cultural heritage of Axum, home to the ancient Axumite Kingdom, and it is a significant symbol of Ethiopia as an origin to one of the oldest civilisations.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are truly pleased for reinstating our flights to Axum, a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its cultural significance.

“Our return to Axum with a daily service after the massive investment on airport facility maintenance is a testament to our commitment to boost air transportation services in the country. As a national carrier, we are determined to invest in and improve our flight offerings nationwide.’’

The airline currently serves 20 domestic destinations. In our pursuit of excellence, we are dedicated to expanding our domestic reach and enhancing the quality of services.

It has launched modern terminals in Gode and Jinka, and is set to unveil the Wako Gutu Airport Terminal in Bale Robe soon, a town in south-central Oromia Region of Ethiopia. –

