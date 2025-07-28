Emirates has been named the Best Long Haul Airline at The Telegraph Travel Awards 2025, voted by 20,000 readers for its products, services, and travel experiences.

The award ceremony took place at the Pompadour Hotel Café Royal in London.

Emirates is also recognised as '2025's Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov and the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.

The airline has been awarded 'Best Long Haul Airline' in 2023 and 2025 by Telegraph Travel for three consecutive years.

In 2024, Emirates was named 'World's Best Airline', ranking first among 90 global carriers in a comprehensive consumer study.

