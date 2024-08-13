DUBAI: Emirates today announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to two more cities - Zurich and Riyadh from 1st October 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it will also layer on refurbished B777s to Geneva and Brussels operations, making them the first two cities in the airline's network to sport refreshed B777 cabins on all flights.

To Zurich, Emirates will operate its retrofitted Boeing 777 on EK 85 and EK 86 starting from 1st October 2024.

Emirates' enhanced Boeing 777 featuring its latest cabins will also land in Riyadh for the first time, as EK 819 and EK 820 from 1st October 2024. This will be the first debut of Emirates' Premium Economy in the Middle East/GCC.

From 22nd September 2024, Geneva will become the first city in the Emirates network to offer Premium Economy seats and newly refreshed Business Class cabins on all flights, with the introduction of the retrofitted B777 on EK 89 and EK 90.

From 9th October 2024, Emirates will operate its second retrofitted B777 to Brussels on EK 181 and EK 182 six times weekly.

The airline plans to serve 28 cities with Premium Economy by the end of this year.

So far, 25 aircraft have been retrofitted, with 17 more aircraft to undergo a facelift by December 2024.



