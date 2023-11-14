DUBAI - Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Tuesday he was growing more confident in the development and certification schedule of the Boeing 777-9 and that he expected the 777X to receive Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration around February 2024.

Clark was speaking to reporters at the Dubai Airshow, where on Monday Emirates placed an order for 90 more 777X jets.

