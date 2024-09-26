Emirates and the Museum of the Future have revealed the details of the curated agenda and speakers set to take the stage at Aviation Future Week, taking place from 15th-17th October in Dubai.

Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates Airline, said, "We have an incredible line-up of over 30 speakers and experts from across aviation and aerospace, airfreight and logistics, Maintenance, Overhaul and Repair (MRO), as well as key figures from the tech industry and academia. This reflects the broad range of topics that Aviation Future Week will cover. Participants can look forward to an agenda filled with insightful discussions, informative panel sessions, and interactive workshops, delving into topics critical to the future of our industry."

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, added, "Aviation Future Week serves as a pivotal platform to highlight the latest advancements and opportunities within the aviation sector."

He continued, “Both Emirates and the Museum of the Future aim to host global discussions that shape the future of this critical industry. Moreover, this event seeks to support the integration of advanced technologies to enhance service efficiency and develop growth strategies for the aviation sector, both in the short and long term.”

The first day of Aviation Future Week will spotlight the passenger journey and address operational challenges amidst strong global demand. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will headline the opening, followed by a keynote from Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Abdel Wahab Teffaha, Secretary-General of the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), will then discuss balancing traffic demand with innovative passenger solutions and enhanced on-ground experiences.

The first panel will focus on optimising traffic demand in an environment of saturated airports and constrained supply chains. Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai; Adel Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia; and Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President of Airbus International, will kick off the dialogue around their long-term vision for air traffic capacity.

Werner Vogels, Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a fireside chat to discuss the company’s approach to automation, biometrics, and real-time data, aimed at creating seamless passenger journeys.

Airport leaders including Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation; Ayman AboAbah, CEO of Riyadh Airports; Server Aydın, Chief Digital Services and Commercial Officer at iGA Istanbul Airport; Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Dubai International; and Nicolas Vandable, Head of Airline Relations, Projects and Development, Director of Smart Airport Programmes at Paris-CDG Airport, will tackle the topic of airport infrastructure modernisation and the future technologies promising a frictionless on-ground experience.