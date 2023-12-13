Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, has been awarded a key contract to deliver two aircraft hangars at Abu Dhabi Airport,

The awarded contract encompasses the construction of two aircraft hangars. The first hangar is an impressive structure with dimensions of 153 meters in width, 89 meters in length, and a towering height of 39 meters and the second hangar is equally remarkable, with dimensions of 90 meters in width, 97 meters in length, and an identical height of 39 meters.

Designed to meet the stringent aviation industry standards, with 3000 tons of steel, EBS's scope of work on this project is all-encompassing, including engineering, fabrication, supply, and the erection of steel structures in addition to application of fire-rated paint to ensure the highest level of safety and performance for these cutting-edge facilities.

The contract, worth more than AED 34 million, will bolster the company's extensive track record of successfully executed airport projects throughout the region, said a top official.

"This is a fast-track project for Emirates Building Systems and we are making great progress in the engineering and fabrication of the steel structures," remarked Joseph Chidiac, General Manager of EBS.

"EBS is committed to delivering these hangars with precision and excellence, underscoring the Company's reputation as an industry leader in providing engineering and construction solutions to the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates and beyond," he stated.

EBS boasts a portfolio of projects like the Al Maktoum International Airport- Passenger and Cargo terminal in Dubai World Central (DWC) in Jebel Ali, Dubai international airport Passenger Terminal 2 Building and Departure Halls in Terminal 1, Tripoli International Airport in Libya and the New Ouagadougou- Donsin International Airport, Burkina Faso - West Africa," noted Chidiac.

With the project expected to be complete by early 2024, EBS is making great progress in the engineering and fabrication of the steel structures, he added.

