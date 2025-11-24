The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore synergies between the European Union Flight Emissions Label and IATA’s existing environmental data management ecosystem–IATA’s EcoHub and the IATA CO2 Connect calculator.

The goal is to streamline processes across the industry to make CO2 emissions data visible and consistent for passengers at the time of booking their flights.

The Flight Emissions Label stems from a regulation launched by the European Union in 2024, under the responsibility of EASA.

This provides a trustworthy framework for airlines to share flight emissions data with passengers transparently. The EcoHub by IATA is a comprehensive system for airline sustainability data management, reporting, and compliance.

Alongside this, IATA CO2 Connect collects airline operational data and calculates the CO2 performance of the flights, similar to the data required for the issuance of the Flight Emissions Label.

With this Memorandum of Understanding, EASA and IATA aim to explore participation in the Flight Emissions Label by aligning processes for label issuance use cases for airlines in a cost-effective way.

Florian Guillermet, Executive Director of EASA, said: “This partnership with IATA, the world’s largest airlines’ association, will make it easier for airlines to join the Flight Emissions Label. The more airlines we have on board, the better the overall information for air passengers, allowing them to make informed choices when they book their flights.”

Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, said: “Regulatory compliance and customer demands for transparent emissions information must be met with the highest standards. Providing accurate emissions data is crucial for informed decision-making and for maintaining confidence in the sustainability of air transport. IATA’s EcoHub and our access to extensive sustainability data will give airlines an easier way to be part of the Flight Emissions Label, and confidence that the very best data will be utilised. Our collaboration with EASA will focus on enabling an efficient and harmonised exchange of data, reducing administrative burdens, and achieving long-term cost savings for all stakeholders.”

The signing took place at IATA’s Wings of Change Europe, on 18-19 November 2025, in Brussels.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).