Emirates Airline confirmed on Tuesday that it will commence its flights to one of Israel's most populous cities in June.

The daily service, first announced last year, will serve passengers travelling between Tel Aviv and Dubai starting from June 23.

The airline had previously postponed the December launch of the Tel Aviv flights following Israel's COVID-19 ban on foreign arrivals.

The Tel Aviv flights are expected to unlock "tremendous pent-up demand", the airline said.

The airline will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

The first flight will take off on June 23 at 3:50pm and arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 6pm local time. The return flight will depart Tel Aviv at 7:55 pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:59 pm local time.

In 2020, the UAE and Israel signed the historic Abraham Accords to normalize relations between the two countries.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com