A SpiceJet flight carrying passengers from Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan after it developed a technical fault. However, the company has said that all passengers on board are safe, reported Press Trust of India (PTI) citing company officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials confirmed that the flight was diverted to Karachi due to a fuel indicator malfunction. The regulator has now ordered a probe into the incident.

This is the sixth such incident on SpiceJet NSE -2.20 % aircraft in the last 17 days.

A company spokesperson said that the SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) "was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked."

"No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft," he stated.

"Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," the spokesperson added.

