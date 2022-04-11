Dubai International (DXB) has retained its crown as the world’s busiest airport by international traffic, according to the rankings by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

Dubai’s aviation hub recorded more than 29.1 million international passengers in 2021, up by 12.7 percent compared with 2020.

Istanbul Airport came second, with 26.4 million passengers, followed by airports in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Doha, London, Antalya, Madrid and Cancun.

Overall, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia, US came on top of the list, with 75.7 million domestic and international passengers in 2021.

Another US airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International was the second-busiest hub last year, with a total of 62.5 million passengers, followed by Denver International Airport, with 58.8 million passengers, in the third position.

The world’s busiest airports by international traffic

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

