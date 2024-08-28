Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, has signed agreements to acquire 23 aircraft for a total value of approximately $1.1 billion.

The portfolio consists of 91% of narrow-body aircraft, and 86% of the portfolio is next generation technology aircraft.

The aircraft portfolio has a weighted average age of 3.4 years, a weighted average lease term remaining of 8.8 years and is on lease to 13 airlines in 9 countries.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “We are delighted to add this young portfolio of aircraft assets with a long remaining lease term to our fleet, and as part of these transactions, we welcome six new airline customers to our globally diverse customer base.”

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

