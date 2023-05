DUBAI - The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding with two entities in Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The first MoU was a partnership focused on the integrated link between the DCAA and Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), and the latter was signed for the same purpose between the DCAA and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

These MoUs aim to foster enhanced cooperation and integrated link using ‘Web Service’ technology for issuing commercial activity permits in the aviation sector. This will enable immediate approvals from DCAA for commercial licensing transactions in the Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Airport Freezone. It will also strengthen institutional information and data management cooperation, facilitating systematic integration.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed commented, “This MoU is a strategic milestone in reshaping Dubai’s aviation industry and consolidates the emirate’s position as a global leader in digital transformation in the aviation industry. Integrating cutting-edge technology and digital solutions into Dubai’s aviation operations is not just a business strategy but a fundamental dedication to customers, partners, and the city’s future. By creating an environment that encourages the synergy of technology and human ingenuity, Dubai strives to achieve unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

The signing of the MoU outlined crucial objectives, including implementing Dubai’s paperless strategy through advanced technologies, establishing an integrated system for paperless governmental operations, and securing data exchange between entities.

The MoU also seeks to automate the DACC’s verification of commercial licenses, providing customers with a seamless and streamlined experience via a single integrated link portal.

The partnership agreement between the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority entails the integrated link of data and information through a fully integrated and activated blockchain technology connection. This linkage is realised through a fully integrated and activated connection designed to employ blockchain technology, thereby enhancing the speed and accuracy of service provision.

The first MoU was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director-General of the DCAA; and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

The second MoU was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, and Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ Authority, in the presence of senior executives across all entities.

Khalifa Al Zaffin said, “This MoU is a testament to the power of collaboration and digital innovation through which we are strategically creating a digital ecosystem, largely based upon integrated link to fuel growth across multiple sectors.

This system of digital cooperation is the key to unlocking the potential of our diversified and resilient economy. Our holistic approach allows us to view the digital transformation in the aviation sector as a cornerstone for developing a diversified and resilient economy. We are keen on exploring the opportunities this MoU will present and are committed to harnessing them for sustainable growth.”

Dr. Mohammed Alzarooni said, “Dubai has always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance its digital ecosystem and facilitate business operations for companies in the UAE, and such MoUs strengthen the integrated link between government agencies in the aviation, transport, and trade sectors by improving customer service.

This consolidates the emirate's position as a global hub for trade and business, attracting foreign investments and global businesses, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, which seeks to create a dynamic and advanced business environment through its economic zones. Emphasising an innovative approach, these agreements also develop an integrated ecosystem of services and facilities that enhance business growth, operational speed, and efficiency.”