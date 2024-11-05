DUBAI - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced the signing of lease agreements with Eastar Jet for three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in mid-2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, "We are pleased to announce a new agreement with Eastar Jet, further strengthening and expanding our ongoing partnership. The addition of these three Boeing 737-8 aircraft to their fleet will support Eastar Jet's growing network and the rising demand for affordable regional travel."

Cho Joong-seok, Chief Executive Officer of Eastar Jet, commented, "We are excited to expand our partnership with DAE through the addition of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

With over 20 destinations and plans for further growth, these new aircraft will play a key role in helping us meet customer expectations and enhance our service, reliability, and value. We appreciate DAE's continued support as we work to strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region as a competitive low-cost carrier."

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own a total of 500 aircraft, including 215 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.