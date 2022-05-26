Air Works, a leading MRO and aviation services provider in India, has entered into a long-term agreement with UAE-based Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance to provide line maintenance services at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The development marks the maiden expansion of Air Works’ International Line Maintenance business to foreign shores. With a pan-India presence across 19 international airports, Air Works Group is already the biggest provider of transit or line maintenance services to foreign carriers [airlines and cargo] operating into India.

Commenting on the partnership, D Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director & CEO, Air Works Group said: “From certifying our maiden flight in 2011 at Trichy – our first Line Maintenance station – to certifying nearly 3,000 flights a month, we have come a long way. Our engagement with Mach Technik, Dubai represents a significant strategic development, as it is a testament of Air Works’ decade-long investment in developing an enviable Line Maintenance service portfolio comprising expert resources, relevant certifications, and technologies.

“To be able to offer our services at leading international airports such as Dubai, is a matter of immense pride, given that it is one of the world’s finest and busiest airport attracting the best of carriers. Dubai will therefore be ideal to test our capabilities and readiness and I am confident that together with the team at Mach Technik, Air Works will improve prevailing service benchmarks, delivering enhanced value to customers.”

As part of the agreement, Air Works will extend its Quality System to induct Mach Technik’s certifying staff within its Quality Assurance (QA) System.

Founded in Dubai in 2019, Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance possesses a qualified and experienced team of Line Maintenance professionals. Its agility and technical prowess has won the firm many customers in a relatively short span of time.

Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman, Mach Technik Aircraft Maintenance said: “Our collaboration with Air Works - India’s leading and most loved MRO and one of the region’s finest aviation services Group - will help us offer global standards of service to discerning clients – both Indian and global.

“With burgeoning air traffic, Dubai and other leading regional airports represent a cradle of opportunities, and beginning with Line Maintenance, we intend leveraging our mutual synergies not just within the UAE but the entire Middle East region and beyond it.”

Notably, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is one of the world’s biggest and has been adjudged as the world's busiest airport for the eighth year in a row. With nearly 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway in 2021, the business potential for transit services is very high.

As international travel resumes, the agreement will enable Air Works’ Middle Eastern team led by Hassan Al-Fhadli, General Manager, Business Development, to serve a significant portion of its clients in Dubai, together with the opportunity of using their experience to acquire new regional as well as international customers.

