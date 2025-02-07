Muscat: To the dismay of Indian expatriates residing in the Sultanate of Oman, Air India Express announced on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the cancellation of a total of 14 flights departing from Muscat International Airport.

The cancellations, which are effective from February 9th to 24th, 2025, impact several routes, including flights to Madras (Chennai), Tiruchirappalli, and Thiruvananthapuram in India.

The airline cited operational reasons for these cancellations.

