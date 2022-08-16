Air Algérie has announced the launch of its new direct route between Algiers and Doha at the rate of two flights per week every Thursday and Saturday, marking the 45th international route for the national carrier.

The new direct route operates between Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Algiers’ Houari Boumediene Airport (ALG), departing DOH at 10:30 (Doha local time), arriving in ALG at 15:05 (Algiers local time), with the return flight departing ALG at 00:45 am (Algiers local time), arriving in DOH at 09:00 (Doha local time).

The new partnership between the two countries will witness the usage of Airbus A330 with 18 Business Class seats, 14 Economy Premium seats and 219 Economy Class seats – bringing the aircraft to a total of 251 seats.

Yacine Benslimane, Chief Executive Officer at Air Algérie commented: “I am pleased to announce this partnership between Air Algérie and Hamad International Airport, with direct flights now connecting Algiers and Doha. This partnership marks the 45th international route for Air Algérie. This new route is driven by a desire to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between the two countries while enabling the movement of people and cargo between Qatar and Algeria. Air Algérie continuously strives to ensure quality service, punctuality and guaranteed safety and security for its passengers.”

Sujata Suri, Vice President of Strategy & Commercial Development at HIA said: “We are delighted to welcome Air Algérie to our ever-growing network at HIA. With direct flights to Doha, Air Algérie passengers can now enjoy the breadth of our lifestyle offerings and award winning services.”

As the Official Airport Partner of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport is well underway to announce the completion of the first phase of its airport expansion project– taking the airport’s capacity to over 58 million passengers. Plans are also in place to expand the airport even further starting from 2023, where capacity will reach over 60 million passengers.

Air Algérie has started the sale of tickets for the new route through travel agencies and online – where the price from Algiers starts at DZD64,200 all taxes included round trip. The flight from Doha starts at QR2,200 all taxes included.

Air Algérie has also opened its new office in Doha.

