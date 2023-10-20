British Airways will launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year, following a four-year hiatus.

Available to book from today, the route will begin operating on 20th April 2024, serving the UAE’s capital year-round from London Heathrow.

Maureen Bannerman, Abu Dhabi Airports Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We’re delighted to welcome British Airways back to Abu Dhabi International Airport, adding to the growing list of leading carriers set to use Terminal A as their operational base in Abu Dhabi. A luxurious new gateway to Abu Dhabi, Terminal A will open to the public from 1st November, offering state-of-the-art facilities for both passengers and airlines.”

Famous for its towering architecture, rich culture, desert landscapes, magnificent beaches and world-class attractions, this Middle Eastern metropolis is enjoyed by those looking for an eclectic mix of culture, relaxation and adventure.

The new flight will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft in summer 2024 and will boost connectivity to the UAE as it joins flights to neighbouring Dubai, which operate up to three-times daily from Heathrow.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said, “Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network. With a blend of beach, city and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board as we grow our footprint in the UAE.”

During the summer 2024, the flight BA73 will depart from London Heathrow (LHR) at 22:25 local time and arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) at 8:30 local time the next day. The flight BA72 will depart AUH at 10:10 local time and arrive at LHR at 15:20.

During the winter 2024, the flight BA73 will depart from LHR at 22:25 local time and arrive at AUH at 9:30 local time the next day. The flight BA72 will depart from AUH at 11:10 local time and arrive at LHR at 15:20 local time.